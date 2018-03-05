First Alert: Clearing skies tonight and cooler temps

Low pressure is moving through the Heartland (Source: Brian Alworth KFVS)

Showers will taper off by tonight and skies will clear behind a cold front.

Brian Alworth said Morning lows will be in the mid-30s with S winds of 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds and gusty winds in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid-50s to as high as 60. West winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder. There is a chance of rain and/or snow showers mostly likely over parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Lows near freezing by Wednesday morning. Northwest winds 10-20 mph.

