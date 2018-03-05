Rauner directors to answer panel on Legionnaires' response

The IL Governor's administration will face questions over the response to the Leqionnaire's outbreak. (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials in Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration will again face lawmakers' inquiries over the response to the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Quincy veterans' home.

The Illinois House and Senate Veterans' Affairs Committees will question officials from the Illinois Departments of Veterans' Affairs and Public Health and the Capital Development Board Monday in Chicago.

Legionnaires' disease is caused by water-borne bacteria. It has contributed to the deaths of 13 Quincy residents and sickened dozens more since 2015. Four more cases were confirmed in February.

Lawmakers will likely grill cabinet members over why the administration hasn't set forth a response plan.

Rauner announced in January that he would replace plumbing on the campus. He has since named task forces to study options and on Friday tabbed an adviser to coordinate the effort.

