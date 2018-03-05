5 things to know March 5

Goodmorning, it is Monday, March 5.

First Alert Forecast

We will see a wet start to the day with rain showers and even a rumble of thunder in some of the rain.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the showers will get weaker all day long, but won’t completely go away until this afternoon. Some places could see as much as an inch of rain. Temperatures will top out in the 50s.

Tuesday will be dry, but windy. Gusts could reach 30 mph, and some might approach 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the 50s tomorrow.

There is a pretty good chance that we could see more rain move in, next weekend.

Making headlines

The Alexander County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday morning at The Pony.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a suspicious house fire that started on Sunday.

Shots were fired at the Caruthersville Dollar General after two men got into an argument on Friday.

A juvenile was charged in connection with an investigation into a threat of a school shooting at the Crittenden County Middle School.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Illinois arrested a juvenile on Mar. 3 for threats against a Jefferson County school.

