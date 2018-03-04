The 62nd annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair will be held Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

This year judges will view 442 projects from 654 local students.

Students from 36 area schools will be participating in the event.

Judging of the projects begins at 1:15 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The public can view the Science Fair projects beginning at 3:30 p.m.

There is no admission fee to attend the fair.

Awards for the projects begins at 7:30 p.m.

