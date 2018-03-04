McCracken Co, KY woman facing multiple gun, drug charges

A McCracken County, Kentucky woman is facing multiple charges after deputies say they found guns, ammunition and drugs in a home.

Emily Molott was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment second degree, possession of a controlled substance first degree and first offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home on Clinton Road at around 2:30 p.m. on March 2 at the request of Social Services.

When they arrived, deputies say they found multiple items of drug paraphernalia in plain view in the living room.

Deputies say Molott consented to them searching the home and allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana.

During the search, deputies say they found multiple guns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia consistent with marijuana use and drug paraphernalia consistent with meth use.

According to deputies the living conditions of the home, along with the illegal drugs, paraphernalia and guns found "created a substantial risk of physical injury to the children, ages 2 and 4, living in the home."

This investigation is ongoing.

