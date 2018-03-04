Juvenile arrested in Jefferson Co., IL for school threat

A Juvenile was arrested for threats against a Jefferson County School. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Illinois arrested a juvenile on Mar. 3 for threats against a Jefferson County school.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a threat was made to the area school. Deputies investigated the threat and arrested a 13-year-old boy.

He is charged with a Class X felony terrorist threat and being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center waiting for court.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.