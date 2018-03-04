The Salvation Army hosts its 12th annual Empty Bowls banquet

Crafters donate bowls to the Salvation Army (Source: MIke Mohundro KFVS)

The Salvation Army kicked off their 12th annual Empty Bowls banquet on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.

People were treated with handmade ceramic bowls with their purchase of lunch.

The ceramic bowls were made by volunteers and donated to the Salvation Army.

Soup was served, along with salad, dessert and refreshments.

Money raised from this event goes towards the Salvation Army to help others in need throughout the year.

