'Suspicious' fire damages home in Sikeston, MO

Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a suspicious house fire.

Officers responded to a house fire on March 4 at 10 a.m.

According to Sikeston DPS, firefighters arrived and saw smoke coming out of a bedroom.

Officers say fire damage was contained to that bedroom, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

According to DPS, no one was in the house at the time and the homeowners have been out of town for a while.

Sikeston DPS is investigating the cause of the fire and does consider it suspicious at this time.

