Authorities seek suspects after one shot at Pony in East Cape Girardeau

One injured in shooting at the Pony. (Source: KFVS)

The Alexander County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday morning at The Pony in East Cape Girardeau.

Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown tells us that it happened in the parking lot of The Pony around 3:30 a.m.

Brown said there were multiple people shooting at each other.

After the shooting took place, one person was injured and taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance.

Brown said their department are looking for all suspects involved.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are urged to call the Alexander County Sheriff Office at (618) 734-2141.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

