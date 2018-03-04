First Alert: Monday morning looking rainy

Clouds will keep mild temperatures on Sunday evening, March 4 in the upper 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says our next system will bring scattered rain, and a chance of storms mainly in southeast Missouri, after midnight on Sunday night into the morning hours.

No severe weather is expected.

Don’t forget to pack your umbrella with you on Monday! Rain will be on and off through the day. It won’t clear out until late afternoon/early evening. Rain totals could be up to half an inch in southeast Missouri and up to a quarter of an inch heading east into western Kentucky and Tennessee.



Next week temperatures will be cooler and below average in the 40s mid-week.

