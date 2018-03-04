Woman injured in Cape Girardeau County Crash

One injured in single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County, MO (Source: KFVS)

A St. Louis, MO woman went to the hospital following a rollover crash in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday, March 3

It happened on Highway V, one mile west of 177 around 11:15 p.m.

Sarah E. Bohn, 35, was driving westbound when the vehicle went off the road, through a yard, hit a parked vehicle, then a tree stump, before crashing into a tree and overturning, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An ambulance transported Bohn to a hospital in Cape Girardeau to be treated for "minor" injuries, according to the report.

