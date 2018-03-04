Kentucky farm to school junior chef competition 2018

Kids compete to see who is top chef (Source: Kentucky Farm to School Junior Chef)

Kentucky students with a passion for cooking should start prepping their meals because the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is hosting an exciting Farm to School Junior Chef competition Aug. 15, 2018.

“The Junior Chef program teaches essential food preparation skills while also educating young people about the importance of buying nutritious local Kentucky Proud foods,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “This competition has become a national model, and we owe it all to our staff in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture as well as Sullivan University and our other generous sponsors.”

In the Junior Chef Tournament, teams of two to five students, grades 8-12, go head to head in a cook-off competition. The teams who can take the heat through district and regional tournaments will find a place at the Kentucky State Fair. These teams will perform their culinary artistry for a chance to win the coveted skillet trophy and much more.

The top four Junior Chef contenders will literally make some dough and receive more than $100,000 in college scholarship opportunities provided by the Louisville-based Sullivan University. The top two finalists will be awarded culinary textbooks from John Wiley & Sons as well.

Other generous sponsors include the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Beef Council, the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.

Applications for this competition are due March 15. For more information please visit kyagr.com/junior-chef.

