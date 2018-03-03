Murray State wins OVC title over Belmont

Murray State face Belmont in the OVC championship. (Source: OVC)

The Murray State Racers matchup with Belmont in the OVC Championship title.

Jonathan Stark had 24 points for the Racers.

The Racers win it and win big 68-51 to claim to the OVC championship title.

Murray State also automatically qualifies for a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Murray State ends the season 26-5 (17-2).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.