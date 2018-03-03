Kerra Taylor hosting an exhibition for the month of March

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri hosted an opening reception for Kerra Taylor’s solo exhibition of The Falsehood of Memories.

Taylor’s paintings exhibit personal experiences with her friends and family, both real memories and made up stories.

Kerra Taylor was born in 1985 in Kansas. She studied at the University of Central Missouri and received her BFA from Missouri State University. Kerra received her MFA from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale. She currently resides in Springfield, Missouri as a Per-Course instructor at Missouri State University. More information about the current exhibit, including artist Kerra Taylor, can be found at their website.

Returning to the Arts Council this March will be two smaller exhibitions using the Micro Galleries. Both art students of Southeast Missouri State University, Emily Mohler and Anna Roungon, will have individual solo shows in the back of the Arts Council from

The Visual Arts Cooperative will also be debuting new works in the Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery. Featured window exhibitors for the month of March will be Marty Riley and Barbi Myres.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is located at 16 N. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

