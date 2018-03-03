Dinner event for Scott County firefighter after losing his home to a fire

A Scott County couple is getting some help from the community after losing their home.

People came out to the Family Life Center in Vanduser on Saturday to eat a hot meal and help out with some much needed financial assistance for the Roberts family.

Jesse Roberts, a Scott County Rural Firefighter was called out for a fire just weeks ago. Upon his arrival there, he saw his own home with flames shooting out of the roof.

Roughly $1,500 was raised at the dinner benefit for Jesse, his wife and three sons.

Roberts and his family did find a permanent home in Vanduser and plan on moving in soon.

