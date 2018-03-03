I-155 bridge hit barge on the Mississippi River has re-opened - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a barge hitting the I-155 bridge near Caruthersville, MO.

According to MSHP, a barge hit the bridge around 3:00 p.m. MSHP closed the bridge to traffic for inspection.

The bridge has since been reopened.

