Belmont women pull off comeback in OVC Title game

Belmont women pull off comeback in OVC Title game

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Belmont women's basketball team pulled off a dramatic comeback to defeat UT Martin 63-56 to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Belmont went on a 6-0 run in the final 14 seconds to force overtime and eventually defeat the Skyhawks for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

