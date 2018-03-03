1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Saline County, IL

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Saline County, Ill. (Source: KFVS)

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 45 on Mar. 2 at 3:52 p.m.

According to ISP, Cortez Ellis,36, of Harrisburg, Ill., was traveling south on US 45 when he attempted to pass several vehicles.

Ellis sideswiped a vehicle driven by Carolyn Miller, 73, while she was pulling into her driveway.

Ellis was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a regional hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

