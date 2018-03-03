Shots fired after men argue over toilet paper in Caruthersville

Shots were fired at the Caruthersville Dollar General after two men got into an argument on Friday, March 2.

According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, the argument took place over toliet paper.

Jones said security footage in the store shows one of the men pointing one of his fingers in the shape of a gun to the other around 7:15 p.m.

Once the two men left the store, the man starting shooting a real handgun towards the store.

No one was injured.

"A lot of people's lives were put in jeopardy," Jones said. "We want this guy off the streets. The safety of all the citizens is the top concern of the Caruthersville Police Department."

Police are looking for Travis Lee, who is being called a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with any information on Lee's whereabouts or any information regarding this case is asked to contact Caruthersville Police Department or the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office.

