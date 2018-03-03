Southern IL Poetry Out Loud Recitation Competition winners announced

On Wednesday, February 28, students, teachers, and families gathered in downtown Carbondale for the Poetry Out Loud Southern Illinois Regional Recitation Competition.

Three schools were represented in the competition- Agape Christian School in Marion, Clay City High School in Clay City, IL, and Carbondale Community High School. Instructors from each school used Poetry Out Loud (POL) curriculum and facilitated competitions at the school level. Winners of each school’s competition represented their respective school at the regional competition.

Competitors included Drake Dury , Brandon Feinhold, Zach McDannel, and Maggie Wyatt of Agape Christian School; Megan Brown, Shelby Cailteux, Macy Harvey, and Blake Noll of Clay City High School and Kenzie Clerk and Amina Wilson of Carbondale Community High School. Students each prepared two poems for recitation.

The judges, Allison Joseph (Poet, Editor, and Associate Professor of English at SIU Carbondale), Kevin Purcell (Professional Actor, Stage Director, and Playwright), and Elaine Ramseyer (Literary Artist and Community Cultivator), considered criteria set by the POL program as they evaluated each student’s recitation. The scores were tabulated after two recitation rounds and the winners and runner-up were announced. Following the announcement and presentation of certificates to students, all were invited to linger in the gallery, view the exhibit, socialize and enjoy refreshments.

The winner of the 2018 Southern Illinois Regional Poetry Out Loud Recitation Competition is Brandon Fienhold of Agape Christian School, Marion, IL. The runner-up is Kenzie Clerk of Carbondale Community High School in Carbondale, IL. The two will represent southern Illinois in the state competition on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield.

Poetry Out Loud has served high school students across the region since 2006 and provides valuable free curriculum materials for schools as well as the opportunity to compete for scholarship dollars at the national level. The program is made possible by a funding partnership program at the national level by the Poetry Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, and at the state level by the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

