Medical poll finds selfies contributing to plastic surgery increase

If you're thinking about getting a nose job don't use a selfie to help you make that final decision.

"I feel like a camera is a work of art rather than something quick," said Photographer Antonina Dunkin.

She's not a fan of selfies.

"With iphones and everything you literally get any kind of spectrum by simply just holding it all around your face, you know, you can get big chins, bulging foreheads," said Dunkin

A new study finds selfies can actually make your nose look about 30-percent larger that is really is.

In a poll by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstruction Surgeons, 42-percent of surgeons reported that people wanted plastic surgery to improve selfies and social media pictures.

Doctor David Deicher is a local plastic surgeon. He said his clients are paying attention to their social media pictures, but not to that extreme.

"People will say, well I notice on the picture I see of myself on Facebook I don't like that, but really up close selfie photos, no, we haven't really seen that," he said. "People want to highlight a few areas, accentuate a few areas, but they don't want the drastic changes."

"You know depending upon how close the camera is, the angle of the camera to the face, the lighting. It will highlight certain areas and accentuate other areas," he said.

Both the doctor and photographer agree pictures can be deceiving.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.