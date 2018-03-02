Report storm damage to KY Emergency Management - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Report storm damage to KY Emergency Management

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Homeowners are asked to report any storm damages to their local emergency management in their home county.

This is if you also have floodwater in the home, or threatening the home, according to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

This is so E.M. can prepare damage assessments to apply for state and federal assistance.

