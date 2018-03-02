Report storm damage to KY Emergency Management

Homeowners are asked to report any storm damages to their local emergency management in their home county.

This is if you also have floodwater in the home, or threatening the home, according to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

This is so E.M. can prepare damage assessments to apply for state and federal assistance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.