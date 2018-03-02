3 injured after crash on I-57 in Franklin County, IL

Three people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County, Illinois on Friday, March 2.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 2:28 p.m. at mile marker 80 in Interstate 57.

A semi-truck and a pickup pulling a trailer collided.

An investigation showed the semi driver did not see the trailer being pulled by the pickup after the truck passed and collided with the vehicle.

The pickup ended up in the median after overturning several times.

Two in the pickup were injured. One had to be airlifted, and the other taken to the hospital.

State police were assisted by Sesser PD and fire department.

