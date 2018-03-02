SIU gets the win over Missouri State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU gets the win over Missouri State

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SIU advances after getting the win
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University men's basketball team got the win over Missouri State on Friday night.

The score was 67-63.

The Salukis now advance to the MVC semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m.

