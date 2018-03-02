1 injured in crash on Clarkline Rd. in McCracken County, KY

A Paducah woman was injured in a crash March 2 on Clarkline Road (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)

A Paducah woman was injured in a crash March 2 on Clarkline Road.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block.

An investigation showed the vehicle's tires left the road, the driver over corrected before landing in a ditch.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Hendron Fire and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.

