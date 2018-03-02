Rauner names coordinator of Quincy Legionnaires' response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has tabbed a cabinet member to coordinate the administration's response to the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Quincy veterans' home.

The Republican announced Friday that Michael Hoffman will be senior adviser to Rauner with oversight of the Quincy situation.

Rauner has been criticized for his handling of a Legionnaires' outbreak at the Quincy home. The disease has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents and sickened dozens more. The pneumonia-like malady is caused by bacteria-infected water vapor that is inhaled. Four new cases were confirmed in February.

Hoffman is a retired U.S. Marine officer who had been director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services. It's the state's personnel and procurement agency.

Lawmakers have questioned why Rauner hasn't taken recommended steps to reduce the bacteria.

