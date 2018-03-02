Flu has hit peak, but Heartland numbers still higher

According to the Centers for Disease Control, some of our Heartland states are starting to see a drop in flu activity level. (Source: KFVS)

That's even though Missouri, Kentucky, and Arkansas are still at a high level. Health officials say they are seeing a decline in the numbers

Vanessa Presley with the Cape County Health Department says they had 55-less flu cases reported in week 8 than in week 7.

It doesn't seem like much but she says it's the first drop in numbers they've seen.

Presley says it's not too late to get a flu shot if you haven't already.

