Gov. Rauner has lower approval rating than Trump according to poll

The latest poll numbers on the IL governor (Source: KFVS)

A poll says fewer people approve of Gov. Bruce Rauner than President Trump.

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute says Rauner's approval rating is 31-percent.

President Trump's approval rating is 36-percent, according to the poll.

“It is notable that Governor Rauner’s job approval in Illinois is somewhat more negative than

President Trump’s. This is the opposite of the more usual finding of other polls in other states”, said John Jackson of the Paul Simon Institute, one of the directors of the poll.



Both have similar negative ratings - around 60 percent.

