Heartland Hoops featured games 3/2

Friday, March 2, looks to be another crazy week of Heartland Hoops!
Missouri
Class 4 District 2 Semifinals
Girls
Farmington 48
North County 51 F
Boys
Farmington 56
Hillsboro 68 F
Illinois
Goreville 48 F
Sesser-Valier 44
Pinckneyville 56 F
Wesclin 37
Carbondale 59
Marion 61 F
Kentucky
Graves County 55 F
Calloway County 34
Carlisle County 30
Murray 59 F
