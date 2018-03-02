Heartland Hoops featured games 3/2

Warmup time at the Carbondale vs. Marion game! (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)

Friday, March 2, looks to be another crazy week of Heartland Hoops!

Missouri

Class 4 District 2 Semifinals

Girls

Farmington 48

North County 51 F

Boys

Farmington 56

Hillsboro 68 F

Illinois

Goreville 48 F

Sesser-Valier 44

Pinckneyville 56 F

Wesclin 37

Carbondale 59

Marion 61 F

Kentucky

Graves County 55 F

Calloway County 34

Carlisle County 30

Murray 59 F

