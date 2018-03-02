MO AG responds to judge's report on Sikeston man's murder conviction

Seventeen years later and the family of David Robinson is still having a difficult time dealing with David being behind bars.

Seventeen years later and the family of David Robinson is still having a difficult time dealing with David being behind bars.

David Robinson has spent more than 17 years in prison for a murder he's always said he did not commit.

David Robinson has spent more than 17 years in prison for a murder he's always said he did not commit.

An Innocent Man? Judge's report finds Sikeston, MO man did not commit 2000 murder

An Innocent Man? Judge's report finds Sikeston, MO man did not commit 2000 murder

The Missouri Attorney General has responded to a judge's report calling for a Sikeston man's murder conviction to be thrown out. (Source: KFVS)

The Missouri Attorney General has responded to a judge's report calling for a Sikeston man's murder conviction to be thrown out.

Attorney General Josh Hawley's 75-page court filing defends the actions of lead Detective John Blakely.

"This Court should revise its report and remove its conclusions that Blakely lied under oath, that he suppressed exculpatory evidence, and that he knowingly proffered unreliable evidence as those foundations lack support in the record," according to Hawley in the court documents.

Sikeston's city manager put Blakely on paid administrative leave after that special judge's report called out his actions on the murder case that sent David Robinson to prison.

Hawley said the court should remove its conclusions that Blakely lied or suppressed evidence.

"The State knowingly presented perjury at his trial," Hawley continued. "In doing so, however, this Court misapplied the law and should revise its report to remove the finding."

He also suggested there's nothing to prove that the detective had any motivation to focus solely on Robinson.

Hawley's report set the stage for what both sides will lay out to the state's highest court.

That's expected to happen in late spring 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.