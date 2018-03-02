Rauner visits Murphysboro, IL center for past offenders

Governor Rauner spoke to the offenders who graduated from the Department of Correction's "18-C-6" class at the Life Skills Re-Entry Center. (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner was in Murphysboro on Friday, March 2, as offenders in the Department of Corrections "graduated".

63 people graduated from the"18-C-6" class at the Life Skills Re-Entry Center.

The center is a place where offenders get ready to get back into society.

"You are now part of an elite team, a dedicated team, a dedicated force, protecting the people of Illinois. Its challenging work, its difficult work, it is often dangerous work. Thank you for your commitment, thank you for your dedication," Rauner said to the graduates.

Rauner is helping the Murphysboro Center get back in business.

It closed in 2011, but he and other lawmakers were able to come up with the resources to get it open again.

The official reopening is set for next month.

