UT Martin women's hoops beat SIUE in OVC semifinals

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN

The University of Tennessee at Martin women's basketball team beat the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville women's team in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals.

The final score was a close 69-67.

The women continue onto the OVC basketball championship finals on Saturday, March 3.

