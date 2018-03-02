UT Martin women's hoops beat SIUE in OVC semifinals

The University of Tennessee at Martin women's basketball team beat the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville women's team in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals.
The final score was a close 69-67.
The women continue onto the OVC basketball championship finals on Saturday, March 3.
