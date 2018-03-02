Sikeston, MO man charged with statutory rape, sodomy

One count of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy was filed on March 2, 2018 against Calvin L. Lewis, II of Sikeston, Missouri (Source: Scott County Jail)

A Sikeston, Missouri man has been charged with statutory rape, according to the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

One count of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy was filed on March 2, 2018 against Calvin L. Lewis, II of Sikeston, Missouri.

According to the prosecutor's office, a juvenile reported the alleged crimes to a school counselor on Feb. 1 2018.

The sheriff's office began the investigation. A forensic exam was done in Cape Girardeau.

Clothing and other items were taken as evidence where the supposed crimes took place after a search warrant was obtained.

The items will be analyzed by the Highway Patrol crime lab in Cape Girardeau.

Lewis was held on $75,000 bond and told to have no contact with minors. Arraignment is scheduled for March 7.

