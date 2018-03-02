Black River Electric Co-op and the Marble Hill PD warn members of a phone scam

Black River Electric Cooperative has a warning for their members about a recent phone scam. (Source: KFVS)

Black River Electric Cooperative has a warning for their members about a recent phone scam.

Members should be aware of suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be a BREC representative.

The scammers will call impersonating a co-op employee and will demand payment immediately over the phone via a credit or debit card and will threaten disconnection.

Some of the scammers will instruct members to buy a prepaid debit card and call back with the card number.

Always be cautious and do not give out bank or personal information over the phone.

Black River will not demand immediate payment over the phone via credit or debit card.

If you are not sure the caller is with your co-op, hang up and immediately call the office at 1-800-392-4711.

