Hunter and Target to team up on new design partnership

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Target to partner with the British brand Hunter in April. (Source: KFVS) Target to partner with the British brand Hunter in April. (Source: KFVS)
Love Hunter boots but not the price?

Target and British heritage brand Hunter to team up starting on Saturday, April 14.

According to Target, the limited-edition collection will include more than 300 items. It includes items like outerwear, rain boots, backpacks, hammocks, sunshades and coolers.

Most of the pieces will be under $30.

If you're a REDcard holder, you get early access to order on target.com on April 7.

