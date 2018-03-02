RECALL: Ready-to-eat meat products not inspected, labeled for allergens

The Kansas City Baking Company is recalling ready-to-eat meat products that were not federally inspected. (Source: KFVS)

Also, the products contain known allergens, specifically wheat, eggs, soy, and milk that are not declared on the finished product labels. The products subject to recall do not have the federal mark of inspection. These items were shipped to cafe locations in Kansas and Missouri.

The ready-to-eat Bacon Breakfast Burritos, Sausage Breakfast Burritos, Chorizo Breakfast Burritos, Bacon Quiche Pie, Sausage Quiche Pie, Chorizo Quiche Pie, Sausage Bacon Quiche Pie, Ham Quiche Pie, and Ham and Parmesan Croissant items were produced on various dates from February 2017 to February 27, 2018.

The products do not bear any dates or codes.

The following products are subject to recall:

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO SAUSAGE.”

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO BACON.”

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO CHORIZO.”

Individually wrapped packages of “BACON QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “SAUSAGE QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “CHORIZO QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “HAM AND PARMESAN CROISSANT.”

Individually wrapped packages of “SAUSAGE BACON QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “HAM QUICHE PIE.”

The problem was discovered on March 1.

Consumers should return the items where they were bought and do not consume.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bradley Killen, Owner of The Kansas City Baking Company, at (816) 888-9186.

The company is located in Kansas City, Mo.

