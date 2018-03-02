Southeast students win cyber defense competition

Students at Southeast Missouri State University competed against other teams across Missouri in a cyber defense competition. (Source: Raycom Media)

Students at Southeast Missouri State University competed against other teams across Missouri in a cyber defense competition on March 3 and took in first place honors.

It was the sixth straight year the team won the competition.

The 11 students will now compete Cyber Defense Competition, March 23-24 at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, Illinois

