Southeast students win cyber defense competition

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Students at Southeast Missouri State University competed against other teams across Missouri in a cyber defense competition on March 3 and took in first place honors.

It was the sixth straight year the team won the competition. 

The 11 students will now compete Cyber Defense Competition, March 23-24 at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, Illinois

