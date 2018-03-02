Southeast students take second in cyber defense competition

Students at Southeast Missouri State University competed against other teams across Missouri in a cyber defense competition. (Source: Raycom Media)

Students at Southeast Missouri State University competed against other teams recently in a cyber defense competition in Palos Hills, Illinois.

The team took second place at the 2018 Erich J. Spenger Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) March 23-24 at Moraine Valley Community College, according to the university.

“The students’ performance shows the quality of students our program produces. As always excellence and quality of skills are key outcomes of our program,” said Dr. Vijay Anand, director of Southeast’s cybersecurity program, faculty advisor to Southeast’s cybersecurity team and associate professor of computer science. “The students’ efforts and their commitment to showing this is a testament to their efforts to learn beyond the classroom and focus on honing their skills, which our program fosters."

Southeast finished behind Indiana Tech, which now will represent the Midwest in the national competition.

