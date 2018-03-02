2 injured following two separate crashes in southeast MO

Two people were injured in crashes in southeast Missouri on March 1, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. (Source: Raycom Media)

Two people were injured in crashes in southeast Missouri on March 1, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The first crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Highway U, two miles east of Lilbourn, Missouri in New Madrid County.

The driver of a Ford Ranger was seriously injured after her truck ran off the road and overturned. She was thrown from the pickup.

She was taken by survival flight to a Memphis hospital.

The second crash happened just after 4 p.m. on March 1 in Butler County on County Rd. 606, .2 miles east of Poplar Bluff.

The driver of an ATV was seriously injured after the vehicle overturned and threw the driver.

He was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment.

