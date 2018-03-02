Lawmakers announce nearly $2.5M for maternal, child care services in IL

This funding will help the Illinois Department of Public Health make quality health care more accessible (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin have announced $2,400,990 in federal funding for child care and maternal services in Illinois.

This funding will help the Illinois Department of Public Health make quality health care more accessible for low-income mothers, children and families all across the state.

“If a woman can’t access or afford the pre-or post-natal health care she needs, it can devastate her entire family,” said Duckworth. “Every American, no matter where they are from, should be able to access quality preventive and primary health services, and this funding will go a long way to helping ensure families across Illinois can get the care they need before and after a child is born.”

The funding comes from a block grant program within the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.