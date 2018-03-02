Gov. Greitens visits St. Louis Veterans Home

The governor visited with staff and residents after announcing actions to reform the system (Source: Gov.mo.gov)

Governor Eric Greitens visited the St. Louis Veterans Home on March 1.

The governor visited with staff and residents after announcing actions to reform the system.

"Our veterans deserve excellent care, not the excuses, and failure of big government that they are used to," Greitens said. "We’ve been fighting for these veterans, and I’m proud to say we’re getting results. I talked with residents and staff, and they told me that things are getting better. There’s still more to do, but things are looking up and the new leaders we brought in are getting results.”

Greitens launched full investigations into each of Missouri’s other veterans homes after complaints were made last year. He replaced five of the previous appointees.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.