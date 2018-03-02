SIUE offers child care amid cuts across Illinois colleges

Child care for students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is still surviving budget cuts (Source: Pixabay.com)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Child care for students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is still surviving budget cuts despite other schools across the state having stopped the service.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that discounts are often available for college students who use campus-run child care. But some institutions that cut child care from their budgets say families can't cover the costs to operate the service because of enrollment declines.

The director of SIUE's Early Childhood Center, Becky Dabbs-MacLean, says the school's child care services are still around because of support from the administration. The center helps parents find financial assistance to pay for child care through state subsidies and scholarships funded by university graduates and community members.

Dabbs-MacLean says such efforts have contributed to the university's consistent child care enrollment.

