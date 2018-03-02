17-year-old student arrested, made threats to school in Weakley Co., TN

The student was arrested following threats made against the high school. (Source: Raycom Media)

A student has been arrested after making threats against the school according to deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.

He was interviewed by deputies and arrested. He was charged with filing a false report.

Deputies said at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2 members of the Weakley County Sheriff's Department and the Weakley County Juvenile Office responded to Dresden high school.

They said a 17-year-old student made threats about harming teachers at the school and harming the school itself.

The student posted the threats on social media and other students reported hearing the threats also.

The student was removed by Weakley County deputies from the school.

