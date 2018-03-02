IL man accused of shooting, stabbing mother - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL man accused of shooting, stabbing mother

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Jeffrey R. Herrell is accused of shooting and stabbing is mother. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) Jeffrey R. Herrell is accused of shooting and stabbing is mother. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A man is accused of shooting and stabbing his mother in rural Thompsonville, Illinois.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident on Thursday, March 1 at 4:38 p.m.

Jeffrey R. Herrell, 32, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Deputies say there are tentative charges pending review by the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim is Herrell's 52-year-old mother. Deputies said she had life-threatening gunshot and stab wounds.

She was treated by EMS and Thompsonville fire first responders then airlifted to an out-of-state hospital. They said her condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

