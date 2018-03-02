IL man accused of shooting, stabbing mother

Jeffrey R. Herrell is accused of shooting and stabbing is mother. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

A man is accused of shooting and stabbing his mother in rural Thompsonville, Illinois.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident on Thursday, March 1 at 4:38 p.m.

Jeffrey R. Herrell, 32, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Deputies say there are tentative charges pending review by the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim is Herrell's 52-year-old mother. Deputies said she had life-threatening gunshot and stab wounds.

She was treated by EMS and Thompsonville fire first responders then airlifted to an out-of-state hospital. They said her condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

