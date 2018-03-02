This week in country music: 1995 Wade Hayes

Let's drop a couple of quarters into the Breakfast Show jukebox of memories.

This morning we focus on some of the songs being played on country radio this week 23 years ago.

That would be March of 1995. Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles Chart had Tracy Lawrence at number five with As Any Fool Can See. You may remember many of his videos during this time were connected by a "Quantum Leap". As Any Fool Can See begins with the ending of his video for I See It Now with Lawrence being "leaped" onto a ship being robbed by pirates.

Collin Raye was holding down the number four spot with My Kind of Girl. It was Raye's third number one single and stayed on the country charts for 20 weeks.



In the number three spot was John Anderson with Bend It Until It Breaks. To this date, it's Anderson's final top ten hit.

George Strait was at number two with You Can't Make A Heart Love Somebody. The song is a play on the old saying: "You can lead a horse to water but you can't make him drink." The lyrics in this song: "You can lead a heart to love, but you can't make it fall"

And in the top spot for this week in '95, Old Enough to Know Better by Wade Hayes. It was the debut single by Hayes and is his only number one hit. The song tells how night time partying leaves singer broke and in trouble at work as he's "Old enough to know better but still to young to care".

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.