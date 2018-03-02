First Alert: Lots of sun

Lots of sun is expected this weekend, and you might want to pull out the stylish shades! A warming trend will occur today into tomorrow with temperatures today in the mid to upper 50s. (Source: KFVS)

Here comes the sun and with it mild temperatures in the mid to uppers 50s.

Warm and dry air will continue to be the story this weekend. Above average temperatures, a lot of sun and dry conditions makes it great weather to go outside.

Clear skies this evening will lead to another cool night with lows near freezing.

Rain will move back into the forecast Sunday night into Monday. However, no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will be cooler and below average next week.

