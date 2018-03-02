5 things to know March 2

Good Friday morning, it is March 2.

First Alert Forecast

The weather will be dry for the next few days. River flood warnings will continue for a few days, as well.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures will be a little cooler, but will still hit 50 thanks to plenty of sunshine during the days.

Get ready for a beautiful, sunny weekend with mild temperatures. We might even have temps in the 60s on Sunday. The mornings, however, will be cold.

We’ll have light to moderate rain on Monday.

Making headlines

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved