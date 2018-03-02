5 things to know March 2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know March 2

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
(KFVS) -

Good Friday morning, it is March 2.

First Alert Forecast

The weather will be dry for the next few days. River flood warnings will continue for a few days, as well.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures will be a little cooler, but will still hit 50 thanks to plenty of sunshine during the days.

Get ready for a beautiful, sunny weekend with mild temperatures. We might even have temps in the 60s on Sunday. The mornings, however, will be cold.

We’ll have light to moderate rain on Monday.

Making headlines

  1. Court documents were released on Thursday, March 1 on the Marshall County high school shooting case. View them here.
  2. Southeast Missouri State sports players, Coach Tuke, and others went to Malden on Thursday to lend a helping hand to support tornado victims.
  3. According to U.S. Forest Service officials at Land Between the Lakes, rising lake levels will close many facilities beginning March 1.
  4. Former Treasurer for the city of Zeigler, Illinois Ryan Thorpe has pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and embezzlement as of March 1.
  5. Floodwaters are close to reaching the road on the levee near the Ohio (Cairo) River Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Ill.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly