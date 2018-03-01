Bill proposes limiting tackle football among youth

A proposal in the Illinois legislature could cause a ban on football for kids under the age of 12.

The goal is to prevent head trauma and degenerative brain diseases like CTE by limiting contact football till a later age.

Cape Central Head Coach Arlen Pixley said that he has seen an increase in education on head trauma at the younger levels.

Also he said that at the older ages kids are better at understanding why form and technique are important and can handle it better.

"I really think if there's something behind this and they set the age at 12, and the national federation looks at this and the NFL looks at this and USA football looks at this and it's something that they decide,” said the coach. “it's because it's what the science has told us what's best.”

The most important thing he mentioned is that kids need to learn about heads-up tackling and that will help decrease hits to the head especially at the younger age when they're still growing.

"If you give that instruction to put your head on this side of a block, to get your head on this side of the ball if you're gonna tackle, so and so forth, they're more apt to do so. As a younger kid who's probably gonna run in there and put his head wherever he goes."

