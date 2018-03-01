SEMO football players help Malden, MO tornado victims

Several Southeast Missouri State players, Coach Tuke, and family and friends went to Malden on Thursday to lend a helping hand in supporting victims after an EF2 tornado ripped through the town on February 24.

According to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, SEMO Football player Nick Thompson is a graduate of Malden High School.

Thompson reached out and wanted to help his hometown. He, along with his teammates and coach, helped tornado victims move furniture, downed limbs, and trees along with other items.

"Nick is an awesome kid and great role model for the kids," Bullock said. "All the players were taken back by the damage and I believe it changed them being able to help."

Coach Tuke's daughter even led the crew as their foreman to make sure they helped out as many people as they could.

