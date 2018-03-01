Give your roof some TLC

TLC tips for your roof (Source: pixabay.com)

Preventative maintenance will help your roof last longer and save you money.

Here are some tips:

Storm aftermath

Especially inspect your roof after a storm or excessive wind storms

Use a blower to remove leaf or debris build-up ?

Gutters

Keep all gutters free of debris to avoid build-up

Make sure all downspouts are draining properly

Check for loose gutters and re-attach

Prime and paint any rust spots

Consider investing in gutter covers

Flashing

Poorly attached flashing can lead to blow-offs and leaks

Remove all caulking and sealants that are weather damaged and repair or replace?

Tree maintenance

Trim back overhanging branches

Fallen trees should be removed from your roof

Consider removing dead trees before they damage your home

Shingles

Remove debris build up, especially algae

Keep an eye out for loose, raised or worn shingles

Check the mortar around chimneys and repair if necessary

If there is one loose shingle there are likely more

